Local author Bobby Nash of Bethlehem has been awarded the New Pulp Fiction Award by the Sangria Summit Society for his literary work, specifically Snow Falls, the first book in his Snow series of novellas published by BEN Books.
“It is our hope that these awards will further our goal to create a larger audience for authors within the military community,” organization leaders said in a news release.
“I am equal parts shocked, thrilled and humbled to learn that I have been awarded the New Pulp Fiction Award by the Sangria Summit Society,” said Nash shortly after the announcement. “In what is sure to be a surprise to anyone who knows me, I'm at a bit of a loss as I try the find correct words to convey how it feels to be recognized by your peers, fans, and friends for your work, in this case, Snow Falls. The only thing I can think to say is thank you. I'm honored.”
Nash has written several novels, comic books and short fiction pieces and been an extra in a handful of movies and TV shows, including scenes in “Ozark” and “The Outsider” that were filmed locally. He has also collected a handful of previous awards for his writing and characters that he created.
Learn more about the SNOW series at www.abrahamsnow.com. Learn more about Snow Falls at https://www.amazon.com/SNOW-FALLS-Bobby-Nash-ebook/dp/B01NAOHSTR. The book is available in paperback, eBook and audio and can be read for free with Kindle Unlimited.
Learn more about Nash at www.bobbynash.com.
