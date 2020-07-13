Weston Shane Bowman was born July 7 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, weighing seven pounds, 12 ounces.
Bowman is the son Hunter James Bowman and Samantha Noel Martin of Statham. He is also the grandson of Samantha Moore of Auburn and the late Shane Bowman, and Crystal and Michael Martin of Statham.
