Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 Hwy. 82, Statham, will have its monthly First Friday Night Singing on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.
Southern gospel group The Whisnants will be performing at the church.
A love offering will be taken.
For more information, call the church at 770-725-5164.
