Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 Hwy. 82, Statham, will host its monthly First Friday Night Singing from 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 10.
The church pushed the event back a week due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Southern gospel artist Joseph Habedank will be performing at the church. The concert will also be live-streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube. A love offering will be taken.
For more information, call Matt Dibler at 770-725-5164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.