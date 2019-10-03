Winder-Barrow Community Theatre has announced the cast for its final play of the 2019 Main Stage season.
“It Was a Dark and Stormy Night,” by Tim Kelly, will be presented Oct. 25-27 and Nov. 1-2. The Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.
“This is a great play with a spooky Halloween feel,” WBCT leaders said in a news release.
Tickets are now on sale online at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org by clicking on the red ticket on the home page. You can also purchase tickets by phone at the City of Winder Customer Care Center at 770-867-3106 (phone prompt one to speak to a teller) or in person at the Customer Center, located on the corner of Athens and Jackson streets in Winder.
Tickets purchased in advance are $10 for seniors, students and teachers. Adults in advance are $12.50. Purchases at the door on the day of the show are $13 and $15.
WBCT is donating a part of the proceeds from this show to the Barrow County Food Pantry. You are asked to bring canned goods or any nonperishable food items with you to the show so we can supply food for the food pantry.
