The cast of “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night.” Pictured, from left to right, are back row: Tom Manley, Tyler Jefferson, Scott Jones, Rhonda Mitchell, Lee Sugarman and Rick Jarvis. Front row: Linda Oulton, Klo Lopes, Christine Carpenter, Andrea Barra, Victoria DeSaussure, Katelynne Busch and Leland Karas. Not pictured is Miranda Parker.