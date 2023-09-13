In a world that often overlooks the struggles of those battling addiction, September shines a light on the journey to recovery during National Recovery Month. This is a story about the Genesis Center in Winder, a place where hope is rekindled, and lives are transformed.
Debi Bradley, a dedicated professional, mother and founder of the Genesis Center in Winder, embarked on the journey of a lifetime years ago when both her children became addicts as young adults. Despite their loving support and protection, Bradley and her husband were left perplexed, questioning what had led their children down this path. “We offered our children the best of everything. What did we do that caused both of our children to become addicts?” Bradley wondered.
Recognizing addiction as a true disease, Bradley’s determination to find a solution led her to open the Genesis Center two months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Her own experience with her children led her to discover a part of herself she never knew existed. Her steadfastness and refusal to give up not only on her children but on complete strangers whom the rest of the world seemed to have abandoned long ago.
Initially inclined toward faith-based programs, Bradley’s perspective on recovery evolved as she delved deeper into the science behind Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT). She began to appreciate the undeniable efficacy of MAT and the unique stories and purposes of each patient seeking help.
The Genesis Center is not your typical “methadone clinic.” It operates as a medical facility providing medical treatment, offering a range of medications as tools to fight opioid abuse. One significant change brought by the pandemic was the elimination of the 90-day waiting period for services, allowing swifter assistance to those in need.
Furthermore, a recent lifting of the moratorium on methadone clinics ushered in a more compassionate approach to recovery, further emphasizing medication-assisted treatment’s value. The center serves 400 methadone patients, 100 Suboxone patients, and 5 Vivitrol patients from Jackson, Barrow and Walton Counties, with a daily fee of $12 covering medication, counseling, blood work and drug screening.
Bradley’s day starts at 2:30 a.m., with doors to the clinic opening at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Despite the growing availability and outreach of methadone since the pandemic, the dedicated staff at the Genesis Center, many of whom have been there since its inception, continue to work tirelessly to combat the stigma associated with methadone clinics.
Their guiding principle is simple: “We meet people where they are.”
Bradley insists that treatment and medication do work, describing both as potentially life-changing. However, she acknowledges the stigma still associated with methadone, which she believes stems from a lack of understanding and sometimes the treatment of patients by clinics themselves.
Contrary to popular belief, most patients at the Genesis Center are professionals from various backgrounds, challenging the stereotype of what an addict looks like. Addiction, Bradley says, has no certain look.
The staff at Genesis share a dream for the clinic to become a beacon of hope, where recovery is not a one-size-fits-all concept, and every medication offered is viewed as another tool to fight opioid abuse.
Bradley reflects on something a woman seeking help for her loved one once said: “I will never judge anything that saves a person’s life.” These words now serve as the foundation upon which the Genesis Center is built—a place where hope is rekindled, and lives are transformed.
