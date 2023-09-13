The Genesis Center in Winder celebrates National Recovery Month

The Genesis Center in Winder celebrates National Recovery Month this September.

In a world that often overlooks the struggles of those battling addiction, September shines a light on the journey to recovery during National Recovery Month. This is a story about the Genesis Center in Winder, a place where hope is rekindled, and lives are transformed.

Debi Bradley, a dedicated professional, mother and founder of the Genesis Center in Winder, embarked on the journey of a lifetime years ago when both her children became addicts as young adults. Despite their loving support and protection, Bradley and her husband were left perplexed, questioning what had led their children down this path. “We offered our children the best of everything. What did we do that caused both of our children to become addicts?” Bradley wondered.

