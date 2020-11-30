The Chateau Elan community recently held a benefit concert to support a local couple who were seriously injured in an accident.
Château Élan Music in the Park outdoor concert was organized in hopes of energizing more community support around Keith and Jennifer Dutton of Jefferson. The couple was involved in an accident in August, and organizers hope to continue to raise support for the family.
“They’re both finally out of ICU and have recently been transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta where they still have a really long road of recovery,” said Lisa Harris, RE/MAX Center. “Their oldest son, Hayden, was playing on our Château Élan Mixed Doubles Tennis Team this summer, but now this college student has a completely different life that is dedicated to taking care of his parents and two younger sisters. We really just want to help them since their family needs our community’s support right now.”
Concert in The Park
Good Measure Band helped organize the concert and performed for free. They sang 70s and 80s rock hits like Mustang Sally, Pretty Woman and Sweet Home Alabama, along with some popular Country songs like Girl Crush and Tennessee Whiskey.
The crowd loved the band and many suggested the neighborhood do more outdoor concerts like this on a regular basis, organizers said.
“We want to thank everyone for coming out," said Mike LaMorte, Good Measure. "You can see Good Measure again at Tannery Row Ale House in Buford at 9 p.m. December 26 or 9 p.m. January 30 at Moonshiner’s Bar & Grill in Braselton."
Local Sponsors
The group raised over $7,000 for the family and give credit to the event's organizers, Mike LaMorte, Kelly Harms, Rhonda Kupka and Lisa Harris.
Organizers raffled off donations of wine, restaurant gift cards, tennis lessons, gift baskets, home improvement gift cards and homemade candles.
The organizers thank Cloudland Vineyards & Winery, Jack’s Bar & Grill, Houndstooth, Lisa Harris Realty, Longhorn’s Steakhouse of Braselton, Maynard’s at the Corner, Ninja Steakhouse, Nova Rose Designs, RE/MAX Center, Traveling Vineyard by Donna Ramberg, Travis Threadgill Tennis and others who contributed to the event.
“We all know that one in six restaurants across the USA have closed in 2020, so we want to encourage folks to support these local establishments and personally thank them for all they do for the community when you visit,” says Harris.
The event was held in the Château Élan Subdivision and organizers said it was a good venue hold the fundraiser since there are various locations throughout the community that are designed for large events. Organizers decided to have the concert in Chateau Elan’s Oxley Village since there is a dedicated stage with an open field available for playing, dancing and social distancing.
How to Donate to the Dutton Family
“It was a successful fundraiser event benefitting a local family," said Chateau Elan resident Rhonda Kupka. "All were entertained listening to great music on a perfect day.”
If you’d like to contribute, visit the Dutton Family’s GoFundMe at https://gf.me/u/yy5xzf or contact Lisa Harris where a donation site is located at RE/MAX Center’s Braselton office.
"Our hope is that this outpouring of love will continue to spread as more people reach out to support families in need this holiday season," organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.