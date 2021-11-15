Trinity Baptist Church of Auburn is inviting area residents to stop by and receive a free pre-packaged Thanksgiving meal beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the downtown pavilion.
The event is in memory of David Mullinax, who started the project seven years ago. There will be 1,000 plates distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
"We wish everyone a blessed and happy Thanksgiving," event organizers said.
