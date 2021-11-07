An International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at First Christian Church of Winder, 275 North 5th Ave.
“Once a year and all over the world, people with a common purpose join together to support each other and remember their loved ones who have died by suicide,” organizers said in a news release. “When someone is lost to suicide, it impacts those who knew and loved them in many ways, and for those people the grief and trauma can be especially difficult to handle. Most people who die by suicide have an underlying mental condition. If you have been impacted by suicide, won’t you join us? It’s a time of remembrance, comfort and support. Bring a picture or memorabilia to share. A table will be provided.”
The event is sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and, according to the CDC guidelines for an in-house function, the organization is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test to participate.
Go to afsp.org/ISOSLD to register.
“If you have any problems registering, don’t let that keep you away,” organizers said. “We’ll be there waiting for you.”
