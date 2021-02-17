Jerry Mitchell will be ministering in music at 11 a.m., and Holy Reign and Clarke Kesler and Friends will be ministering in music at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Winder Church of God of Prophecy.
The community is invited to attend. The church is located at 100 East Wright St. Debra Williams is the pastor.
AEROBICS CLASS
An aerobics and fitness class for adults 50 years and older is now being held in Barrow County.
The class is held at 11 a.m. on Mondays and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Barrow County Leisure Services Center, 175 2nd St., Winder.
Call 770-307-3025 with questions or for more information.
