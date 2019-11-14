On Nov. 30, Corner Bookstore in Winder will offer readers extra incentive to join in Shop Local Saturday with a visit from five Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas authors.
Multi-published, multi-genre, award-winning writers Lindsey Brackett, Sandra Merville Hart, Ane Mulligan, Pat Nichols and Denise Weimer will sign their most recent releases and enjoy refreshments with the public from noon to 4 p.m, according to a news release.
Brackett (https://lindseypbrackett.com/) writes Southern fiction infused with her rural Georgia upbringing and Lowcountry roots. “Still Waters,” the 2018 Selah Book of the Year, takes readers to Edisto Island and the tangled lives of two families navigating the future while avoiding their past. In “The Bridge Between,” return to Edisto, where Louisa Halloway is caught between the life she’s chosen — and love that might be meant to be, according to the release.
Hart (https://sandramervillehart.wordpress.com/) loves to uncover fascinating historical facts for her stories, such as women disguising themselves as Confederate soldiers in “A Musket in My Hands,” the 2019 Serious Writer Medal Fiction Winner and Selah Award Finalist. “A Rebel in My House,” set during the Battle of Gettysburg, in which an injured Confederate soldier on her doorstep leaves a Gettysburg seamstress with a heart-wrenching decision, won the Silver Illumination Award.
A resident of Sugar Hill, Mulligan (www.anemulligan.com) has been a voracious reader and a lover of the stage since childhood. Years later, her two loves collided, and a bestselling novelist emerged. “Home to Chapel Springs” features a homeless author, a theatre ghost, and a romantic crisis. In “A Magnolia Blooms in Winter,” a Broadway hopeful returns to Sugar Hill, Ga., and must choose between an old flame and a leading role in a new musical.
Retired from a 27-year corporate career, Nichols (https://patnicholsauthor.blog/) launched career number two as an author, proving it’s never too late to follow your dreams. She has received two NGCWC writing awards and has been featured on WATC Television Atlanta Alive and in Voyager Magazine. “The Secret of Willow Inn,” Willow Falls Series book one: Two women fighting for their dreams, one who’s long lost hers, are united by tragedy and a long-held secret. “The Trouble in Willow Falls,” Willow Falls Series book two: Scathing publicity threatens to undermine Redding Arms’ grand opening and Willow Falls’ debut as a tourist destination.
Oconee County’s Weimer (https://deniseweimerbooks.webs.com) is a managing editor for the historical imprints of LPC as well as the author of eleven novels and a number of novellas. In Fall Flip, while attempting to resurrect her career restoring a 1920s bungalow with a stubborn new contractor, a young widow uncovers a potential PR nightmare. “The Witness Tree” follows a Moravian marriage of convenience and a young bride tasked with teaching the children of chiefs at a mission school in 1805 Cherokee Territory — who falls into danger when she attempts to record the Cherokee language.
