Barrow County coroner Kenny Cooper is the definition of versatility. He spends his weekdays investigating sudden or unexplained deaths after car accidents, drug overdoses, murder-suicides and other tragedies while comforting grieving families. By Sunday morning, he comes alive as he leads a congregation of roughly 150 worshippers, preaching the word of God with such passion, it brings tears to his eyes.
"There's nothing like being in love with the Lord," he said.
A Winder native, Kenny said he was raised by the entire community.
"It was a village. I was raised by everybody," he said.
A member of the Winder-Barrow High School Class of 1987, Kenny still talks to many of his former classmates. "My classmates and I talk all the time. If there was prejudice or racism, we didn’t experience it," he said.
At WBHS, Kenny was a record-setting athlete in basketball, track and cross country. He won regional championships in track and cross country nearly all four years and set the school record in the 3,200-meter run. He also set the school record in cross country with a 5K time of 16:37.
During his senior year playing basketball, he set another school record with an astonishing 72 slam dunks in one season, and his team finished top eight in the state.
Kenny credits his former basketball coach, Ron Garren, for believing in him. "I was going to quit playing basketball my senior year and he emphasized my friends weren't going where I was going," he said.
"He took me under his wing like his son."
After a successful senior year, Kenny signed with Jacksonville State University to play basketball. He then transferred to Truitt McConnell and finished up at North Georgia College.
However, it was during his time playing high school basketball that Kenny said he received his calling from God. During a basketball marathon, he vividly remembers hearing a voice say, "I call you to preach my gospel." It sounded so real, he first thought the voice was coming from one of his friends playing a joke.
"I thought it was people behind me playing, I looked at my friends and they thought I was crazy."
Kenny said he "left it alone" for roughly ten years before a life-changing experience shook him to his core. At 26 years old, he nearly lost his life after being struck by crossfire during a shooting and sustained three bullet wounds. "I was in the back of a car praying," he said.
After being given a second chance at life, Kenny knew it was time to follow what he knew was his calling from God. Kenny has since dedicated his life to fulfilling his calling of spreading the word of God to as many people as he can reach.
"Tell God, 'thank you.' I was down, but I'm not out," he said during his sermon Sunday morning.
"Don’t let the enemy use you. Do what the lord has called you to do and everything else will work out," he said.
Around the same time he began pastoring, he also began a career in the funeral home business after he was approached by a friend in the business.
When Kenny visited his friend's funeral home one night, his friend played a trick on him and snuck out of the building, leaving Kenny alone at the funeral home until the next day.
Kenny has been in the funeral home business ever since.
His experience in the funeral home business since the late 90s, coupled with an interest in politics, led him to run as the Barrow County coroner in 2019.
As the coroner, Kenny is always on-call. In addition, he continues pastoring and working at the funeral home. He also referees for the Georgia Mountain Basketball Officials Association.
He first began pastoring at New Life Baptist Church in Lavonia. In 2008, he began his own ministry he named the Kingdom Community Worship Center, which met at the VFW Center in Winder.
On Dec. 4, 2022, Kenny officially began pastoring at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Elm St. in Winder.
As an elected official and a pastor with a growing and loyal congregation, Kenny hopes to leverage the support to incite positive change in the community.
Reminiscent of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who famously called 11 a.m. on Sunday, "America's most segregated hour." Kenny strives to encourage racial diversity in his church and the churches throughout the community.
Above all, Kenny hopes to spread the message of the value of true friendship and genuine brotherhood during happy times, and more importantly, in the face of adversity.
"I think we need to encourage each other a little more," Kenny said.
"Where you've been has nothing to do with where you're going. When you got faith, it doesn't matter where you are - you're going to make it."
