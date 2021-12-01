CatSnip, the company that has been the spay/neuter and other services provider for Barrow County’s animal control department since July 2019, has recently opened up local appointments to the general public after moving into the newly-renovated county-owned animal services building on Barrow Park Drive in Winder.
The metro Atlanta-based company, which recently obtained a DBA and is operating locally under the name “All the Fixins,” moved into the building previously occupied by former county services provider Leftover Pets about two months ago and started serving the public in mid-November,” CatSnip owner Renee Cardona said, adding that the delayed opening was the result of contractor issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said CatSnip obtained the DBA in an effort “not to confuse the public” since it services dogs in addition to cats.
Cardona said the building now includes new floors, upgraded cages, IV pumps and “top-of-the-line” equipment.
Cardona noted that by opening to the general public, All the Fixins gives Barrow County residents, particularly lower- and moderate-income ones, another spay/neuter option at costs comparable to providers like nonprofit Leftover Pets. She said the company also offers spay/neuter for dogs over 50 pounds, which Leftover Pets has not been offering. Cardona said the company remains committed to helping address the ongoing feral and community cat issues in the county and that it has formed the CatSnip Cares Foundation to begin seeking grants for low-income families and the public to take advantage of.
Public appointment scheduling is done online at www.projectcatsnip.com. Website visitors can click on the “Barrow Location Make An Appointment” tab at the top of the page to obtain pricing information and make appointments.
For more information, call 470-429-2928 or email barrowinfo@projectcatsnip.com.
