The Sunbury Chapter of the Georgia Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently conducted a grave-marking ceremony to honor David Smith and his wife Rebecca Lindley Smith at the Smith Family Cemetery in Winder.
The DAR honors patriots by marking their graves with a granite stone emblematic of their service in the fight for freedom during the American Revolutionary War. This can be as a fighter, a taxpayer, government service or providing goods and materials to the cause, according to a news release from the chapter.
During the Revolutionary War, David Smith served as a “private of horse” under the command of Capt. Robert Maxfield, Col. Reid, and Col. Pickens. He was held prisoner by the British, but escaped. In 1807 David and Rebecca Smith moved from South Carolina to Georgia. David Smith died in March 1833 and was buried in the family cemetery adjacent to his family home.
The Georgia State Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) chaplain leading the National Anthem, the Sukey Hart C.A.R. Society president playing taps, and three generations of Smith descendants, joined the Sunbury chapter at the event. Great-granddaughters representing the Philadelphia Winn Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter, great-grandsons representing the Button Gwinnett Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) chapter, and the youngest generation of grandchildren representing the Elisha Winn Society Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) were in attendance.
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, a descendant of David Smith, presented a history of David and the family with additional descendants in attendance. Twenty-two wreaths were presented to honor the patriot.
The ceremony included a flag presentation by the Winder-Barrow High School JROTC. The Georgia State Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard fired a three-round musket salute. In all, 10 DAR chapters, 7 SAR chapters, and three C.A.R. societies rendered honors to Smith.
