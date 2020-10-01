The Barrow County Farmers Market will be hosting a festival on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Winder, off West Athens Street behind the Historic Barrow County Courthouse.
The event will include crafters, along with the market’s regular weekly vendors — including farmers, bakers, coffee roasters, beekeepers, and herb and plant sales.
The first 250 shoppers will receive free “swag” bags, courtesy of Country Financial. The bags will include information on and “special offers” from downtown and community businesses and events, along with “goodies” from the City of Winder.
“Our vendors will be wearing face masks, and we will have hand sanitizer and a hand washing station available for shoppers,” organizers said. “Booths will be spaced to allow distancing and shoppers are encouraged to wear a mask and to not attend if they are feeling ill or have a fever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.