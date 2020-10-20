The Barrow County Senior Center will be resuming its fitness classes next week.
Classes will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Barrow County Leisure Services headquarters, 175 2nd St., Winder, and then every Monday and Wednesday going forward.
Classes are open to any senior in Barrow County and are $1 each.
For more information, call 770-307-3025.
