The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will hold its monthly food distribution day Thursday, April 22, starting at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, on West Athens Street in Winder.
This month's event will be sponsored by Winder First Baptist Church. It is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements.
Proof of Barrow County residency is required. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution day is typically held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
