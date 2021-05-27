The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will hold its monthly outdoor food distribution day Thursday, June 24, starting at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) at Holly Hill Mall on West Athens Street in Winder.
The June event will be sponsored by Bethlehem United Methodist Church and is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements.
Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
