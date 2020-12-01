After heart-health issues limited Brian Cookson’s ability to work, his wife Amanda Cookson became the main source of income for the Bethlehem family of three.
But now Amanda has been battling for her life after being diagnosed earlier this fall with Stage 4 brain cancer (Glioblastoma), and her family members and friends are raising funds to help her family as she goes through treatment.
The Cooksons have lived in Barrow County for over 15 years, Brian said, and their daughter Morgan is currently a junior at Apalachee High School.
Amanda’s late-stage Glioblastoma is located in the corpus callosum of her brain, making it very dangerous-to-impossible to operate, Brian said. She began a targeted chemotherapy and radiation regimen in October and completed her last round Nov. 23.
“Now we wait about four to six weeks to do an MRI to see if the cancer is in remission and the tumor is shrunk or, hopefully, gone,” Brian wrote in a post in an online fundraising page that is providing updates on Amanda’s condition. “Everything that we do next depends on how successful this treatment went. Thank you everyone; so far, I still have my best friend. Your donations and support (have) lifted our spirits during a very dark and trying time. We could not have done it without all of you. Happy holidays, and we hope to have many more opportunities to share our story.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, family and friends had raised over $8,400 through an online fundraiser for the Cooksons at https://www.gofundme.com/f/Mind-over-matter-mandy. Brian said the donations would help with future treatment options and potential travel to different clinics around the country for Amanda. Friends and family are also asking for community donations of items that could be raffled off, and those interested in donating items are asked to email mindovermatterformandy@gmail.com.
The family is hoping to raise enough money for an RV that will allow Brian and Amanda to safely travel with their health conditions.
“Your donations will carry my wife to a longer life, a more comfortable life,” Brian wrote in a post last month on the GoFundMe page. “You are the heroes that will save her. The doctors will do what they do every day, but you will get to say I helped save someone’s mom, wife, friend, family member. You will a part of something special and that is a wonderful thought, but more than that it is the truth.
“This is something you can put your heart into and watch your sharing lift my wife up and give her a chance to live.”
