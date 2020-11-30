On Oct. 17, a Mini-Walk to Defeat ALS was held in Statham at Bridges Park.
The walk brought in $1,802 to help with research, equipment, medical needs, transportation and other needs for families who have a loved one suffering with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), which is the formal name for Lou Gehrig’s disease, according to organizers. All proceeds were given to the Georgia Chapter of ALS in Atlanta.
Statistics show that every 90 minutes another person is struck with ALS. Currently there is no known cause nor is there a known cure for the devastating disease. The Statham walk was led by team captains Betty Kinney and Valencia Moon.
“We are grateful to the residents of Statham and those from other cities and states who donated to this worthy cause,” organizers said.
Some participants walked in memory of loved ones, including Bobbi Sturdivant and Stanley Kinney.
Local sponsors who donated were A&S Pawn, Reliable Cleaners, Old House Restaurant, Angels Touch Personal Home Care, Long Janitorial, Greater Barber Creek Baptist Church, Rogers Concrete Finishing, Statham Tires, Thrasher’s Place, Bank of Ozark via Teri Jackson and Alpha Counseling Alternatives.
“We will not quit fighting because a cure lies ahead!” organizers said.
