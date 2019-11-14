On Saturday, Nov. 2, G.P.’s Enterprises, Inc. of Auburn celebrated its 35th anniversary with a company-wide picnic.
Employees and their families were treated to a lunch of brisket, chicken, ribs, and hot dogs and fixings and the day was filled with activities such as a mechanical bull, rock climbing wall, bouncy houses, cliff jump and an old-fashioned cake walk. Approximately 400 people were in attendance.
G.P.’s Enterprises, Inc. (G.P.’s) was founded in Hoschton in November 1984 by George P. Flanigan where he was born and raised. His brother, recently retired Roy C. Flanigan, was instrumental in helping George since the beginning of the company as a lowboy truck driver.
Originally started as a landscaping company with just one tractor, G.P.’s soon grew to the point where they were awarded the first site work contract on the F. Wayne Hill Sewer Plant in Buford and also Road Atlanta Speedway in Braselton.
In the early 2000s, G.P.’s began working on projects as a general/prime contractor on projects which have included the Highway 316 project/Georgia 20 project in Lawrenceville, which involved massive roadways and bridges at State Route 20, Collins Hill Road and Walther Boulevard; and the Oconee Connector four-Lane between Epps Bridge Road and Highway 53 in Watkinsville; seven miles of four-lane road on Highway 140 in Adairsville, 16 miles of four-lane road on State Route 24 in Washington County; and the Martin Road Diamond Interchange on Interstate 985.
G.P.’s will soon begin work on the Spout Springs Road four-Lane widening project from Interstate 985 to Union Church Road near Flowery Branch.
At the celebration, Flanigan helped serve lunch to the attendees and expressed his sincere thanks to his 400-plus employees and to those in the community.
