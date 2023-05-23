Georgia 4-H camps

Thousands of campers will experience adventure and fun at Georgia 4-H camps around the state, from the mountains to the coast.

 Credit: Josie Smith

From the mountains to the sea, five Georgia 4-H centers are preparing for an exciting summer of camp. More than 8,000 students experienced the “best week ever” in 2022 and 8,600 campers are expected in 2023.

Rock Eagle 4-H Center serves as the flagship facility for Georgia 4-H and its camping program. A story 58 years in the making, hundreds of thousands of Georgians share fond memories of cabins nestled in the woods in Eatonton. Summer camp with 4-H gives many young people their first experience of spending a week away from home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.