The Glenwood Barrow County High School Alumni Association was chartered 12 years ago to preserve the educational heritage of Barrow County African-American citizens who matriculated in the segregated schools until integration took effect in the county in 1970.
During the past 12 years, the Glenwood Elementary and High School historical marker was erected at the Glenwood School Pointe on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and James Albert Johnson Avenue, and over 100 engraved bricks are installed there to record the many contributions alumni made to the growth and development of Barrow County.
“The Glenwood Barrow County High School Alumni Association proudly supports the growth and development of today’s students and celebrates the many technological opportunities they have while studying at Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology,” organization leaders said in a news release, referencing the Barrow County School System campus that is named for Glenwood principal LaFar D. Sims whose bronze bust, commissioned and donated by the alumni association, is in the school lobby.
“The alumni association is in the trenches helping today’s learners become proficient readers and develop a love for reading,” leaders said, noting that the association donated new books to first- and third-graders at Winder Elementary School in 2019 and 2020, with plans to continue to doing so.
For membership information, brick purchase information and general information about the alumni association, contact publicity chair Mary Lay at 770-725-5233 or email laymaryalice@gmail.com.
