The Barrow County Historical Society Board of Trustees generally meets the second Monday of the month at noon in the conference room of the Barrow County Historic Courthouse.
The board is scheduled to have its next meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.
The historical society will also be hosting another Train Day event at the Gainesville-Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum in downtown Winder from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.