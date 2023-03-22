Telling my now husband that he grew up in metro Atlanta is probably the closest we came to breaking it off while dating. He grew up in Barrow County, and describing this community as metropolitan was, to his view, both preposterous and highly offensive. To me Winder and its surrounding development is a big town. I grew up in rural Georgia where the definition of a big town is the one where people from the small towns go to shop at Wal-Mart. Barrow County has a Wal-Mart and a Target. Not to mention fancy grocery stores. In my neck of the woods that is the metric for a veritable city.

I always get a little tickled when I meet people that moved here to live in a small town. But sometimes I can see it. Like when people give me directions using “the old hospital” as a reference point. Or when someone who comes into my office to ask about tomatoes turns out to be the father-in-law of one of my kid’s teachers. But whether this community is a small town or metro Atlanta, both, or somewhere in between, it is changing.

