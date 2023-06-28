Random acts of kindness can bring about great joy for both the giver and the receiver.
We have seen celebrities and T.V. hosts give away millions of dollars in cash and gifts to individuals. And perhaps we ourselves have given food, money or clothing to someone less fortunate than ourselves. But, almost never have we seen a homeless man give to strangers… until last weekend.
On Saturday, June 10, around 2 p.m., when the temperature was well over 80 degrees, Terrence “Terry” Brown walked up to JoJo’s Gourmet Lemonade stand, located outside of the Winder Walmart, and offered to pay for the large frozen strawberry lemonade that was being prepared for a customer. And that was just the start of it.
Terry stopped everyone who was entering or exiting Walmart and informed them that he wanted to treat them to a free large frozen lemonade. Initially, people were hesitant and wondered why this stranger was willing to buy them something, but, most of them took him up on his offer and got in line to receive their free drink. Dawn Carter, co-owner of JoJo’s Gourmet Lemonade, was manning the booth. After two hours of preparing the slushies that were paid in full by Brown, she ran out of large cups and ice.
But, Terry was not finished with his random act of kindness. He returned the next day to gift another round of large frozen lemonade drinks to more random strangers. “I called JoJo to tell him I was out of large cups and explained why. He couldn’t believe it himself, but, was thrilled to learn of Terry’s generosity and provided me additional supplies for the next day”, said Carter.
When asked why he was doing this, Brown simply said, “because it is better to give than to receive”. The most surprising part of this whole story is that while Terry has a job, he is a homeless man. He lives in his truck and randomly gifts strangers at local food establishments in the area. This past weekend, he gifted over 50 cups of frozen lemonade and everyone walked away with a big smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.