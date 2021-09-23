Dignidad Immigrante will hold its inaugural LatinXFest event, a cultural festival aimed at celebrating Latinix heritage in the Winder and Barrow County Community, Saturday, Oct. 2.
The event will be held from 2-9 p.m. at Jug Tavern Park, 139 East Athens St. Food, music and dance, both traditional and modern, will highlight the event, organizers said. There will be performances by Incatepec, Tonali and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.