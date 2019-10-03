The following events are coming up at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries.
AUBURN
•Teen Game Night — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
•Insurance information session — 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
•Lego Club — 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
•Knit & Crochet Club — 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
•Crafternoon — noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. All supplies provided. Ages 3 and up.
Use Learning Express for work or school.
Check out the eBooks collection at prlib.org.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Library hours are: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Bel Outwater at 770-513-2925, or go to www.auburn.prlib.org.
STATHAM
•Lego Club — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. Ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Ages infant to 2 years old.
•Taco Dragon Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The library is a passport acceptance facility, so if you need a passport, inquire, leaders state.
Ask about free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum and the Go Fish Education Center.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St.
For more information, contact library manager Suzy Dukes at 770-725-4785 or sdukes@prlib.org.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. Ages 2-5 years.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.
•One-on-one computer help — 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. Sign up at the library help desk for 30-minute sessions.
•American Sign Language class for mature teens and adults — 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
•Bubble Trouble Story Walk on Monday, Oct. 7. "Drop by anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a self-guided story walk," leaders state.
•Senior Shorts at Barrow County Senior Citizen Center — 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
•Adult Crafting — 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. Mini-pumpkin painting.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Ages infant to 2 years old.
•East Georgia Genealogical Society meeting — 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. "A Veteran's View."
•Teen Hangout — 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9. "ZomBarbies" crafting.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. Ages 2-5 years.
•Creative Arts Studio — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
•American Sign Language for mature teens and adults — 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The free weekly class is every Saturday through Nov. 16.
•Dungeons & Dragons — noon on Saturday, Oct. 12. Beginners and experienced players are welcome. Ages teen and up.
•Barrow Chess Club — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Open for ages 12 and up.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Library hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact library manager Julia Simpson at 770-867-2762 or www.prlib.org.
