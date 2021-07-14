The Piedmont Regional Library System now offers ABCMouse.com, an online early-learning tool aimed at boosting child reading scores, for free for every library card holder within the system
“ABCmouse.com offers the most comprehensive online curriculum for children ages 2–8 to help build a strong foundation for future academic success.” said Alicia King, community engagement coordinator for PRLS, in a news release.
This resource is available online at PRLIB.org. Click on the eLibrary tab, choose ABC Mouse, then follow the prompts for “at home” use. ABC Mouse can be shared with up to three children in a household, each with their own avatar, profil, and progress tracking. Once your free account is created on a desktop computer, ABCMouse.com can be accessed from any mobile device by downloading the app, according to the release.
If you want to access ABC Mouse but you don’t have a library card, you can immediately sign up for one online at the library’s website, leaders said.
A winner of numerous awards from national education, parent, and media organizations, ABCMouse.com “offers a highly engaging expert-designed curriculum for toddlers, and preschool through kindergarten, first-, and second-grade children,” according to the release. “This digital literacy tool is 100% educational, with more than 10,000 learning activities in reading, math, science, social studies, art, and music, using books, educational games, puzzles, art activities, songs, music videos, and more to stimulate a child’s enthusiasm for learning. Over 1,200 of these learning activities are in Spanish.”
“ABCMouse.com is one more resource in Piedmont Regional Library System’s ever expanding eLibrary catalogue,” King said. “We are committed to going beyond the traditional four walls to reach our community where they live. Lifelong learning, literacy, and fostering a love of reading is our passion, and being able to offer this phenomenal online literacy resource is just another way we and our libraries are serving our whole community.”
PRLS serves 10 libraries in Banks, Barrow, and Jackson counties. All libraries are open to the public. To find your local library and current hours open, go to prlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.