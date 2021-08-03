Leftover Pets, a non-profit animal-welfare organization in Barrow County, has received a $5,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support its work, organization leaders announced this week.
Petco Love, also a nonprofit, was founded in 1999 and has invested $300 million to date in pet adoption and other lifesaving efforts, according to a news release. The organization has found homes for more than 6.5 million pets through partnershiips with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide, according to the release.
“Today Petco Love invests in Leftover Pets and hundreds of other organizations across the nation working to improve animal health and welfare as part of our commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This year, we also launched the first of our national tools, Petco Love Lost, which empowers all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“We are honored to have the support of Petco Love,” added Susan Thompson, co-founder and chief administrative officer for Leftover Pets. “This grant investment will allow us to provide spay/neuter and vaccinations for more than 100 community cats and give them a chance to live healthier lives. Litter prevention is key to reducing intake and euthanasia at local shelters. We are very thankful that Petco Love has chosen to support our community cat program in Barrow County since 2017.”
Leftover Pets provides low-cost spay/neuter services for pet dogs and cats as well as community cats in Barrow County. According to statistics from the organization, since 2017 it has provided 415 live outcomes for feral cats at Barrow County Animal Control through return to field and barn cat placements; sterilized and vaccinated 848 community cats by means of trap-neuter-return; spayed or neutered more than 3,300 adoptable dogs and cats for Barrow County Animal Control; and spayed or neutered more than 9,000 pet dogs and cats.
For more information about Leftover Pets, go to leftoverpets.org. To learn more about Petco Love, go to petcolove.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.