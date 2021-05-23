The Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County has raised more than $30,000 through its annual Steak & Steak dinner fundraiser, funding that will help provide support to program operations for its members.
On May 18, the club welcomed guest speaker Chandon Sullivan, a Winder-Barrow High School graduate and former WBHS and Georgia State football standout who now plays professionally for the Green Bay Packers, to The Georgia Club in Statham, where Sullivan’s message was to never give up despite obstacles one might encounter.
“The annual Steak & Steak dinner allows the community to mingle, hear from outstanding speakers and share in the celebration of our members’ accomplishments while enjoying a delicious meal,” Derek Hutchens, the club’s director, said of the event.
The club recognized three of its members via video for extraordinary accomplishments. Luna Fisher was presented the Anjelica Kinney Memorial Award for her strong spirit and participation in a variety of programs and activities; Isaiah Cousins was presented the Buddy Ouzts Distinguished Member Award for his positive attitude and commitment to the Boys & Girls Club; and Avion Washington was presented the highest award given by Boys & Girls clubs when he was named the Youth of the Year for 2021, according to a news release.
This year’s event was sponsored by The Georgia Club and held in its clubhouse ballroom, where more than 150 guests composed of members from the faith community, business leaders, Sullivan’s former educators and coaches, and others were in attendance.
As last year’s Steak & Steak event was cancelled due to COVID-19, this year’s event was especially crucial to raising funds to support the club’s mission, Hutchens said.
“The fundraiser helps our organization keep fees affordable, so those who need us most can afford to belong,” he said. “The club also serves as a critical avenue of positive youth development, as parents fulfill their employment responsibilities.”
“The club would like to thank those who supported the event through table sponsorships, by purchasing raffle tickets and by making donations,” club leaders said in the release. “We could not fulfill our mission without the support of these outstanding and amazing businesses and individuals.”
