A local church is planning a benefit concert and worship service for a Statham Elementary School teacher who is battling cancer.
Carter Hill Church, 361 Punkin Junction Rd., Bethlehem, will host the singing event from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in support of Erika Wilson, who currently has stage 4 cancer.
Multiple singers will perform and a handful of leaders from local churches are scheduled to speak. The event is free to attend, but at the end of the singing a love offering will be taken to help the Wilson family with treatment and medical expenses.
For more information, email Carter Hill pastors Heath and April Kennedy at kennedycchk@gmail.com.
