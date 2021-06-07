Carter Hill Christian Church, 361 Punkin Junction Rd., Bethlehem, will hold a community car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, to help fund renovations to its building, which is over 100 years old.
The show is open to all makes and models of cars and trucks, and admission is $20. Thirteen "Best of" trophies, 15 "top plaques," a Pastor's Choice and Kids' Choice trophies are planned to be handed out, according to organizers.
The event will also include a food truck and music for attendees.
For more show information, contact Jimmy Hayes at 678-847-1668. For sponsorship information, contact Chad McCall at 706-913-6263 or Tom Chick at 770-883-1192.
