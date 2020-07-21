Local organizations Rural Women in Action the Hope 4 Xavier Foundation canceled their annual conferences this year due to COVID-19, but plan to resume the conferences in April 2021, leaders said last week.
Rural Women in Action, which has been in existence since 2014, has focused on HIV testing, prevention and treatment; PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis); domestic violence prevention; substance-abuse prevention; and Alzheimer’s disease in the African-American community.
In 2019, the RWIA handed out three community awards; the Dorothy Teasley Advocacy Award went to Reverend William Francis, the founder of the HUB in Atlanta, which over the years has fed thousands of homeless individuals and families.
The Robbie Susan Moore Health and Wellness Award went to Sandy Rodgers, founder of Sandy Rodgers Ministries, and Melissa Kinney, founder of Concoction by le’q.
Rural Women in Action is “dedicated to bring health education and awareness to rural communities through individuals with lived experiences,” leaders said.
For more information on the organization, contact founder Tammy Kinney at ruralwomeninaction@gmail.com/sassisixties@gmail.com or 470-808-8542.
HOPE 4 XAVIER FOUNDATION
The Hope 4 Xavier Foundation is an autism awareness organization that has been in existence for four years in the Barrow community. Three of those four years, a scholarship in honor of one of the grassroots founders, Wanda len'e Emerson Thompson, who passed away before the organization came to fruition, has been awarded in her name.
The group canceled its annual black tie gala this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but was still able to award the annual scholarship to Kristain Johnson, daughter of Towanna Maxey Johnson and Demetrius Johnson, and a recent graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
Johnson received several honors and accolades throughout her high school career and graduated with a 99.28 grade-point average, ranking her 18th in a class of 407. She placed “Gold” in both the Barrow County District and Northeast Georgia Regional science and engineering fairs, had a leadership role in several student academic groups, was the varsity basketball cheerleading captain and volunteers at the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County.
Johnson plans to attend the University of Georgia this fall and will be majoring in elementary education with a minor in social work.
