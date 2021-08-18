The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Crafternoon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. On the third Saturday of every month, drop in and make a free craft. Supplies provided. Ages 3 and up with a caregiver.
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. Held weekly every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 23. Uses stories, rhymes and songs to teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with a caregiver. Held weekly every Monday.
•Teen Mondays — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. Held every Monday, with activities ranging from games, to crafts, to Anime Club, to trivia and more. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Adult Craft Night — 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 25. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Homeschool Hangout — 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. Wi-Fi, books, board games, Legos and computers are available for use.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Join the library weekly for stories, games, music and crafts geared for children ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
•Maker Monday Kids’ Craft Day — Monday, Aug. 23. Celebrate pancakes by coming in and making a pancake craft. All ages up to 12.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
