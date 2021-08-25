The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Crime after Crime Book Club — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. “Whether you are casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed ‘murder head,’ we want you to come hang out with us and discuss crime after crime,” organizers said.
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. Held weekly every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 30. Uses stories, rhymes and songs to teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with a caregiver. Held weekly every Monday.
•Teen Mondays — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. Held every Monday, with activities ranging from games, to crafts, to Anime Club, to trivia and more. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Between the Pages Book Club — 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. “This book club is back by popular demand,” organizers said. Read any book by the author of the month or on topic and discuss. Held the last Tuesday of each month.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 1. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Tech on Thursday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Adults of all skill levels can come twice monthly and get help with any computer-related issue they need. Help topics include resumes, Word documents, email setup, Facebook, tablet or phone setup for eBook use, etc. Held the second and fourth Thursday of each month.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. Join the library weekly for stories, games, music and crafts geared for children ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Pancake Story Time Brunch — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Ages 3-7 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
•Teen squirt gun painting — 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. “Wear something you wouldn't mind getting messy, and come ready for a fun time,” organizers said. Cool refreshments will be provided. Ages 12-18. While supplies last.
•Library Friends meeting — 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
•Lego Club — 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28. All ages welcome. Caregiver required for ages 12 and under.
•Maker Monday Kids’ Craft Day — Monday, Aug. 30. Usher in fall with educational apple crafts. All ages up to 12.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
•Literary Potluck Book Club — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. “Literary Potluck celebrates all types of literature. We choose and read a fiction or non-fiction selection from classic to contemporary in a wide variety of genres,” organizers said. “Join us on the front lawn. Bring a chair and a beverage.”
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
