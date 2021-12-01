The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham, Winder and Bogart public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Lego Club — 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Ages 4 and up with a caregiver. Creations will be displayed at the library.
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Held every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 6. Uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with a caregiver.
•Santa at the Library — 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
•Homeschool Hangout — 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Held the first Tuesday of every month.
•Lapsit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 8. Designed for ages birth to 2, this introduces the library’s youngest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Crafty Kids — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. A morning of Christmas ornament making. Stations will be set up for children to make different ornaments.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Held every Wednesday. Books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles, organizers said.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver.
•Painting with Friends — 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4. No experience required. “Join us and follow along to create your very own work of art,” organizers said. All supplies are free of charge, but only 10 spots are available. Signup is required in person at the library information desk.
•Maker Monday Kid’s Craft Day — Monday, Dec. 6. “It is getting chilly outside. Come make a polar bear craft with us,” organizers said. All ages with a caregiver. While supplies last.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings welcome.
•Santa Clause Live — 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
BOGART
•ACTS Coat and Blanket Drive — through Jan. 15. The library is collecting clean, gently-used coats and blankets of all sizes for the community. "Please drop donations wrapped in plastic bags in our lobby now through Jan. 15," organizers said.
•Diaper Drive — ongoing. The library is collecting diapers to donate to the Athens Area Diaper Bank. All sizes are needed and open packs are accepted. "Please leave your diaper donations in the bins in the foyer of the library," organizers said. "Read more about the need for diapers in our community at athensareadiaperbank.com."
•KnitLits Knitting Group — Thursdays at 6 p.m. Knitters of all levels are invited to have fun, share ideas and knit. Beginning knitters are encouraged to attend. Open to all knitters ages 16 years and up.
•Monday Funday: Cookies in the Cookie Jar — 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Story time and cookie-making. Best for ages 2-6, but siblings are welcome, too. To ensure ample supplies and because of space limitations, registration is strongly encouraged, organizers said. Register in person or by calling the library at 706-310-3515.
•Bogart Bookies Adult Book Club — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. In lieu of the normal club meeting, radio host, newspaper columnist and author Darrell Huckaby will be in attendance. He will give a brief talk and sign books, available for purchase, with refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library.
The library is located at 200 South Burson Ave. For more information, call 706-310-3515.
