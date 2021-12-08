The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham, Winder and Bogart public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Held every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 13. Uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with a caregiver.
•Teen Monday — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Held every Monday. Everything from game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Cover to Cover Book Club — 6-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. A variety of books, from fiction to non-fiction to young adult. “Bring a snack or dessert to share and chat with other book lovers,” organizers said. Held the second Monday of every month.
•Adult Craft Night — 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Held the second Tuesday of every month.
•Lapsit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 15. Designed for ages birth to 2, this introduces the library’s youngest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Tech on Thursdays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Held the second Thursday of every month. Visitors can get help with setting up and using email, creating a resume' or other Word document, Powerpoint, Excel spreadsheets, Libby app, PINES app, etc., as well as device set-up.
•Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. “We'll sing a Christmas carol or two and hear ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ and then you will have a chance for a photo op with the jolly fellow and his wife,” organizers said.
•Angel Trumpet Giveaway — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Angel tree cuttings will be given away while supplies last.
•Grand opening of expanded library — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Guests will include State Librarian Julie Walker, Mayor Joe Piper, Johnnie Lay Burks, city councilman Dwight McCormic, and state Sen. Frank Ginn. There will also be light refreshments and a visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Held every Wednesday. Books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles, organizers said.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver.
•Maker Monday Kid’s Craft Day — Monday, Dec. 13. “We will learn about the painting technique called pointillism. We'll use it to make artwork featuring trees for each season,” organizers said. Ages 2-12, while supplies last.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings welcome.
•Adult Crafting — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Held the third Wednesday of every month.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
BOGART
•ACTS Coat and Blanket Drive — through Jan. 15. The library is collecting clean, gently-used coats and blankets of all sizes for the community. "Please drop donations wrapped in plastic bags in our lobby now through Jan. 15," organizers said.
•Diaper Drive — ongoing. The library is collecting diapers to donate to the Athens Area Diaper Bank. All sizes are needed and open packs are accepted. "Please leave your diaper donations in the bins in the foyer of the library," organizers said. "Read more about the need for diapers in our community at athensareadiaperbank.com."
•KnitLits Knitting Group — Thursdays at 6 p.m. Knitters of all levels are invited to have fun, share ideas and knit. Beginning knitters are encouraged to attend. Open to all knitters ages 16 years and up.
•Monday Funday — 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Songs, books and activities about snowy trees, followed by snow art and ornament-making. Best for ages 2-6, but siblings are welcome, too. Restricted to no more than 20 children, so registration is strongly encouraged, organizers said. Register in person or by phone at 706-310-3515.
The library is located at 200 South Burson Ave. For more information, call 706-310-3515.
