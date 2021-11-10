The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham, Winder and Bogart public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Held every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 15. Held every Monday. Uses stories, rhymes, and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
•Teen Monday — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Held every Monday. Everything from game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 17. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Tech Thursday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Held the second Thursday of every month. Help offered with setting up email or device setup, creating a resume or other Word document, Powerpoint, Excel spreadsheets, Libby app, PINES app, etc.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Ages birth through 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome. This week’s session will focus on crayons.
•Painting with Friends — 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13. “No experience required,” organizers said. “Join us and follow along to create your very own work of art.” All supplies are free of charge, but only 10 spots are available. Sign up required in person at the library information desk.
•Maker Mondays Kid’s Craft Day — Monday, Nov. 15. “Celebrate National Button Day by designing a button and creating it with our button maker,” organizers said. All ages with a caregiver. While supplies last. Limited to one button per person.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
•Adult Crafting — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Held the third Wednesday of every month. “Create a wonderful cinnamon candle to add to your fall décor,” organizers said.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
BOGART
•Diaper Drive — ongoing. The library is collecting diapers to donate to the Athens Area Diaper Bank. All sizes are needed and open packs are accepted. “Please leave your diaper donations in the bins in the foyer of the library,” organizers said. “Read more about the need for diapers in our community at athensareadiaperbank.com.” For more information, call 706-310-3515, follow the library on Facebook, or go to athenslibrary.org.
•KnitLits Knitting Group — Thursdays at 6 p.m. Knitters of all levels are invited to have fun, share ideas and knit. Beginning knitters are encouraged to attend. Open to all knitters ages 16 years and up.
•Basic Word — 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. “Whether you just need a refresher or have never seen a computer in your life, allow us to teach you the basics of computers and their programs,” organizers said. “For this class, we’ll be teaching the basics of Microsoft Word.” Registration required; register in person or by calling 706-310-3515.
•Excel/Sheets — 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. “Whether you just need a refresher or have never seen a computer in your life, allow us to teach you the basics of computers and their programs,” organizers said. “For this class, we’ll be teaching the basics of Excel and Google Sheets, and how to switch between the two. Registration required; register in person or by calling 706-310-3515.
•Monday Funday: I See the Moon! — 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Songs, books, finger plays, and STEAM fun about this month’s full moon. To ensure there are enough materials to go around, registration is strongly encouraged, organizers said. Register in person or by calling 706-310-3515.
•Make your own Christmas ornaments — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. Adults are welcome to come make their own ornament. Can’t make it? The program will be held again 6 p.m. Nov. 30, organizers said. Registration required; register in person or by calling 706-310-3515.
•Writeen Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. “Want to learn how to write? Working on your first novel? Just want to doodle and write about your feelings? No matter the level, come ‘write’ this way and join our teen writing group,” organizers said. “Each month we’ll have a different topic or lesson, plus snacks to get those creative juices flowing.” Teens in grades 6-12 only.
The library is located at 200 South Burson Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 706-310-3515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.