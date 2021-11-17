The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham, Winder and Bogart public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Crime After Crime Book Club — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. “Whether you are casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed ‘murderhead,’ we want you to come hang out with us and discuss crime after crime,” organizers said. Held the third Thursday of every month.
•Crafternoon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Held once a month. Supplies provided. Ages 3 and up with a caregiver.
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. Held every Monday.
•Teen Monday — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. Held every Monday. Everything from game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia. Ages 12-19 welcome.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Homeschool Hangout — 1-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Held the third Friday of every month.
•Kids movie matinee — 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Popcorn will be supplied. Bring your own drink.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome. This week’s session will focus on crayons.
•Teen Bad Art Night — 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Held the third Thursday of every month. “The goal is to create something new and never seen in a museum before,” organizers said. “Other artists will vote to decide the winner of the worst art.” Ages 12-18. While supplies last.
•Maker Mondays Kid’s Craft Day — Monday, Nov. 22. Turkey crafts. All ages with a caregiver. While supplies last.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
BOGART
•Diaper Drive — ongoing. The library is collecting diapers to donate to the Athens Area Diaper Bank. All sizes are needed and open packs are accepted. “Please leave your diaper donations in the bins in the foyer of the library,” organizers said. “Read more about the need for diapers in our community at athensareadiaperbank.com.” For more information, call 706-310-3515, follow the library on Facebook, or go to athenslibrary.org.
•KnitLits Knitting Group — Thursdays at 6 p.m. Knitters of all levels are invited to have fun, share ideas and knit. Beginning knitters are encouraged to attend. Open to all knitters ages 16 years and up.
•Explore My World: Catapults and Force — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. “It’s a special Saturday Storytime with Ms. Donna and Ms. Kay,” organizers said. “Are catapults just for play? Join us to find out! Make a catapult of your very own and learn more about the wonderful world in which we live.” To ensure there are enough materials to go around, registration is strongly encouraged. Register in person or by calling 706-310-3515.
•Monday Funday — 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22. “Let’s say ‘thank you’ with songs, finger plays, books and crafts about this special time of year,” organizers said. To ensure there are enough materials to go around, registration is strongly encouraged. Register in person or by calling 706-310-3515.
The library is located at 200 South Burson Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 706-310-3515.
