The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham, Winder and Bogart public libraries over the next week. The libraries in Barrow County will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26, for Thanksgiving. The Bogart Library will be closed Thursday.
AUBURN
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. Held every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 29. Uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with a caregiver.
•Teen Monday — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. Held every Monday. Everything from game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Between the Pages Book Club — 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. Read any book by the author of the month and discuss. Held the last Tuesday of every month.
•Lapsit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 1. Designed for ages birth to 2, this introduces the library’s youngest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29. Ages birth to 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Yarn and Thread Meet-up — 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. “Come join us for any type of yarn or thread project that you like to do,” organizers said. “We can share ideas and just admire each other’s handiwork. We will have some beginner needlework kits for those who would like to learn.” Held the last Tuesday of every month.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. Held every Wednesday. Books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles, organizers said.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Lego Club — 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 27. All ages welcome. Caregiver required for children under 12.
•Maker Monday Kid’s Craft Day — Monday, Nov. 29. “National Cookie Day is this week,” organizers said. “Come decorate a paper cookie craft.” All ages with a caregiver. While supplies last.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings welcome.
•Literary Potluck Book Club — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. Held the first Wednesday of every month. “We choose and read a fiction or non-fiction selection from classic to contemporary in a wide variety of genres,” organizers said. “Bring an appetizer or dessert to share if you wish.”
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
BOGART
•Diaper Drive — ongoing. The library is collecting diapers to donate to the Athens Area Diaper Bank. All sizes are needed and open packs are accepted. “Please leave your diaper donations in the bins in the foyer of the library,” organizers said. “Read more about the need for diapers in our community at athensareadiaperbank.com.” For more information, call 706-310-3515, follow the library on Facebook, or go to athenslibrary.org.
•KnitLits Knitting Group — Thursdays at 6 p.m. Knitters of all levels are invited to have fun, share ideas and knit. Beginning knitters are encouraged to attend. Open to all knitters ages 16 years and up.
•Monday Fun Day: Sleepy, Furry Animal Friends — 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29. “Join Ms. Donna for stories, songs, finger plays, and artistic nature fun about animals that hibernate,” organizers said. “Do you have a special toy animal friend? Bring it along for Story Time, too.” To ensure there are enough materials to go around, registration is strongly encouraged, organizers said. Register in person or by calling 706-310-3515.
•Make Your Own Christmas Ornaments — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. Adults ages 18 and older are welcome to come make ornaments. This will be a repeat of the Nov. 16 program. Registration is required; register in person or by calling 706-310-3515.
•Dungeons and Dragons Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. Teens in grades 6-12 only and all skill levels are welcome. The club meets in person the last Tuesday of each month.
The library is located at 200 South Burson Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 706-310-3515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.