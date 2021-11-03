The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham, Winder and Bogart public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Lego Club — 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Ages 4 and up with a caregiver.
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. Held every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 8. Held every Monday. Uses stories, rhymes, and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
•Teen Monday — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. Held every Monday. Everything from game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Cover to Cover Book Club — 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. Read a variety of books, from literary fiction, to nonfiction, to young adult. Bring a snack or dessert to share and chat with other book lovers. Held the second Monday of every month.
•Adult Craft Night — 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Held the second Tuesday of every month.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 10. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8. Ages birth through 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome. This week’s session will focus on crayons.
•Maker Mondays Kid’s Craft Day — Monday, Nov. 8. “It's National STEAM/STEM Day! Come learn with us and make a science craft,” organizers said. Ages 3-12 While supplies last.
•Senior Shorts — 11-11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Barrow County Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St., Winder. Reading of short stories, anecdotes, jokes and more. Held the second Monday of every month.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
BOGART
•Diaper Drive — ongoing. The library is collecting diapers to donate to the Athens Area Diaper Bank. All sizes are needed and open packs are accepted. “Please leave your diaper donations in the bins in the foyer of the library,” organizers said. “Read more about the need for diapers in our community at athensareadiaperbank.com.” For more information, call 706-310-3515, follow the library on Facebook, or go to athenslibrary.org.
•KnitLits Knitting Group — Thursdays at 6 p.m. Knitters of all levels are invited to have fun, share ideas and knit. Beginning knitters are encouraged to attend. Open to all knitters ages 16 years and up.
•Monday Fun Day — 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8. Stories, songs, finger plays and art from Lois Ehlert books. “We’ll shape, snip, paste and create beauty based on our Ehlert favorites,” organizers said. “We’ll collect leaves, too, for our very own creations based on Leaf Man.” Best for ages 2-6, but siblings are welcome, too. In the event of inclement weather, Story Time Inside is restricted to no more than 20 children, so registration is strongly encouraged, organizers said. Register in person or via phone.
•Teen Anime Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Teens in grades 6-12 only.
•Closed for staff development day Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The library is located at 200 South Burson Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 706-310-3515.
