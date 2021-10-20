The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Crime after Crime Book Club — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. “Whether you are casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed murderhead, we want you to come hang out with us and discuss crime after crime,” organizers said. Special guest William Rawlings will be in attendance this week to share his knowledge of some of Georgia's more famous crimes, including the murder of Hellen Hanks of Valdosta and the crimes of the Columbus Strangler.
•Grand reopening — 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. “Join us as we celebrate the library's expansion and renovation with guest speakers and light refreshments,” leaders said.
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Held every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 25. Held every Monday. Uses stories, rhymes, and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
•Teen Monday — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Held every Monday.Everything from game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Between the Pages Book Club — 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Held the last Tuesday of every month. Read any book by the author of the month and discuss.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 27. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Adult fall wreath making — 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Supplies provided, but limited. Make a reservation by calling 770-725-4785.
•Adult crafts — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. “We will be making flowers out of old books and arranging them in a cute small bottle,” organizers said. “While supplies last.”
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Ages birth through 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Yarn and Thread Meet-up — 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Held the last Tuesday of every month. “Come join us for any type of yarn or thread project that you like to do,” organizers said. “We can share ideas and just admire each other’s handiwork. We will have some beginner needlework kits for those who would like to learn.”
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome. This week’s session will focus on crayons.
•Teen Spooky Trivia Night and Monster Cookie Making — 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. A prize will be awarded to the trivia champion. Ages 12-18. While the cookies last.
•Lego Club — 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23. All ages. Caregiver required for ages 12 and younger.
•Maker Mondays Kid’s Craft Day — Monday, Oct. 25. “Learn some pumpkin facts and make a pumpkin craft,” organizers said. All ages with a caregiver. While supplies last.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
