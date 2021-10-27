The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Halloween story-telling — 5-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Stories, games, crafts and candy. Ages 5-12 with a caregiver.
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. Held every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 1. Held every Monday. Uses stories, rhymes, and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
•Teen Monday — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. Held every Monday.Everything from game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Homeschool Hang-out — Tuesday, Nov. 2.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 3. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Spooktacular — 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. “Our favorite, Mr. Keith Karnok will be here to amaze and entertain with his magic and ventriloquism,” organizers said. “Kids can wear their costumes and goodie bags will be given out.”
•Trick-or-Treating — 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. “Come visit us at the bookmobile, PURL, on Broad Street at the Baptist church parking lot for a free book and candy while supplies last,” organizers said.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1. Ages birth through 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome. This week’s session will focus on crayons.
•S.T.E.A.M. Potpourri — 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Held the fourth Thursday of every month. Grades 3-6.
•Boonanza on Bellview — 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Spooky stories and family activities. Costumes encouraged. Ages birth to 10 with a caregiver.
•Lego Club — 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23. All ages. Caregiver required for ages 12 and younger.
•Maker Mondays Kid’s Craft Day — Monday, Nov. 1. “Come learn about author Eric Carle for National Authors Day, and make a busy spider craft,” organizers said. All ages with a caregiver. While supplies last.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
•Adult Crafting — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. “Come in and make a card to be distributed by our manager to seniors at the Winder Senior Center,” organizers said. “This month’s theme is Fall and Thanksgiving.”
•Literary Potluck Book Club — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. “We choose and read a fiction or non-fiction selection from classic to contemporary in a wide variety of genres,” organizers said. “Bring an appetizer or dessert to share if you wish!”
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.