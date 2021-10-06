The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries over the next week. The libraries will be closed Monday, Oct. 11, for Columbus Day.
AUBURN
•Book Sale — Weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The Friends of the Library will be selling used books to raise money for the library. Hardbacks are $1, paperbacks 25 cents or five for $1, DVDs for $1 and audiobooks $2. Sale shuts down 30 minutes before library closes.
•The Day Esteban Came to the Library — 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 8. Esteban the Magnificent, the crayon formerly known as Pea Green, will be dropping by the library for story time, crafts, and colorful fun. Based on the characters from "The Day the Crayons Came Home" by Drew Daywalt.
•Adult Craft Night — 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Held the second Tuesday of every month.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 13. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Movie Matinee — 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Bring your pillow, blanket and drink and for a kids’ movie matinee. Popcorn will be supplied.
•Crafty Kids — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Held the second Saturday of every month. Ages 5 and up with a caregiver.
•Fall Gardening Talk — 2-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Come join local gardener Delia Buxton for an afternoon of fall gardening discussion.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Comfort Zone Virtual Genre Challenge — daily through Dec. 31. “Stretch your reading skills and explore new genres,” leaders said. “Read new books and complete activities to earn virtual badges. Complete four of the 10 challenges in the Beanstack app and be entered to win a Kindle Fire!” The winner will be selected Jan. 3. All ages welcome. Go to the library’s website at prlib.org/winder and click on Beanstack to start the challenge.
•Hallo-Read Around the World — continuing through the end of October. “Learn about the origins and practices of various Halloween-like traditions around the world in this Beanstack Virtual Challenge,” leaders said. “Read all October long and complete activities using Beanstack to earn virtual badges.” All ages welcome, and participants can come in for their completion magnet when they finish. Go to the library’s website at prlib.org/winder and click on Beanstack to start the challenge.
•Jelly Food Drive — continuing through Oct. 30. “Our friends with the Barrow County Cooperative Benevolent Ministry Inc. are in a jam!” organizers said. “They need jelly to go with their peanut butter! You can help out children in the community by dropping off a jar of jelly at the Winder Public Library anytime until Oct. 30. Be sure to stop in at our Boonanza on Bellview at 1 p.m. on Saturday to catch your favorite librarians, Miss Peanut Butter & Miss Jelly!”
•Crayon Scavenger Hunt — continuing through the end of the week.
•Ready to Read Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome. This week’s session will focus on crayons.
•Saturday Movie Matinee — 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. A crayon-themed movie. All ages with a caregiver. “In this delightful, family-oriented adventure, every night, a box of crayons comes to life and strive to protect their magical home-world from evil doers and all those who would stomp out color and creativity,” organizers said. “See posters in the library or contact us for the title.”
•Fall Celebration Crafts — all day Tuesday, Oct. 12. “Stop in a make a leaf wreath and leave a leaf telling us what you love about the library,” organizers said. All ages, while supplies last.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
