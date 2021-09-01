The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries over the next week. All of the libraries will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
AUBURN
•Lego Club — 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Ages 4 and up with a caregiver. Held the first Saturday of every month.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 8. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
No events are scheduled for Sept. 2-8.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month.
"No one is too old or too young to get a library card," leaders said. "Minors just need the permission of their parent/guardian and one only needs a photo I.D. with a current address in order to obtain a card."
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Teddy Bear Craft Bear Hunt — Tuesday, Sept. 7. “First, stop at our craft table and make your map,” organizers said. “Then follow the map to find your bear-y cute treasure!” All ages with a caregiver. While supplies last.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
