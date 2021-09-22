The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Crime after Crime Book Club — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Held on the fourth Thursday of every month. “Whether you are casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed murderhead, we want you to come hang out with us and discuss crime after crime,” organizers said.
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Held weekly every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 27. Uses stories, rhymes and songs to teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with a caregiver. Held weekly every Monday.
•Teen Monday — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Held every Monday, with activities ranging from games, to crafts, to Anime Club, to trivia and more. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Between the Pages Book Club — 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Held the last Tuesday of every month. Read any book by the author of the month and discuss.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 29. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Seed Swap — noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. “You do not have to bring seeds with you in order to participate in this event, but if you do want to bring some, please make sure they are non-GMO and marked with the collection date,” organizers said. “Herbs, flowers, fruits and vegetables are all welcome. If you have any old seed catalogs laying around, please bring those as well. For more information please call 770-725-4785.”
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Ages birth to 24 months.
•Yam and Thread Meet-up — 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. “Come join us for any type of yarn or thread project that you like to do,” organizers said. “We can share ideas and just admire each other’s handiwork. We will have some beginner needlework kits for those who would like to learn.” Held the last Tuesday of every month.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
•S.T.E.A.M. Potpourri — 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Held the fourth Thursday of every month. Explores science topics. Grades 3-6 welcome.
•Friends of the Library meeting — 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
•Lego Club — 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25. All ages welcome. Caregiver required for ages 12 and under.
•Maker Monday Kids’ Craft Day — Monday, Sept. 27. Strawberry crafts. All ages with a caregiver. While supplies last.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
