The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Book Sale — starting Thursday, Sept. 30, weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The Friends of the Library will be selling used books to raise money for the library. Hardbacks are $1, paperbacks 25 cents or five for $1, DVDs for $1 and audiobooks $2. Sale shuts down 30 minutes before library closes.
•Lego Club — 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Ages 4 and up with a caregiver.
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. Held weekly every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 4. Uses stories, rhymes and songs to teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with a caregiver. Held weekly every Monday.
•Teen Monday — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. Held every Monday, with activities ranging from games, to crafts, to Anime Club, to trivia and more. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 6. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4. Ages birth to 24 months.
•Just Dance Party — 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Comfort Zone Virtual Genre Challenge — daily through Dec. 31. “Stretch your reading skills and explore new genres,” leaders said. “Read new books and complete activities to earn virtual badges. Complete four of the 10 challenges in the Beanstack app and be entered to win a Kindle Fire!” The winner will be selected Jan. 3. All ages welcome. Go to the library’s website at prlib.org/winder and click on Beanstack to start the challenge.
•Ready to Read Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
•Hallo-Read Around the World — starting Friday, Oct. 1, through the end of October. “Learn about the origins and practices of various Halloween-like traditions around the world in this Beanstack Virtual Challenge,” leaders said. “Read all October long and complete activities using Beanstack to earn virtual badges.” All ages welcome, and participants can come in for their completion magnet when they finish. Go to the library’s website at prlib.org/winder and click on Beanstack to start the challenge.
•Jelly Food Drive — starting Friday, Oct. 1, through Oct. 30. “Our friends with the Barrow County Cooperative Benevolent Ministry Inc. are in a jam!” organizers said. “They need jelly to go with their peanut butter! You can help out children in the community by dropping off a jar of jelly at the Winder Public Library anytime until Oct. 30. Be sure to stop in at our Boonanza on Bellview at 1 p.m. on Saturday to catch your favorite librarians, Miss Peanut Butter & Miss Jelly!”
•Painting with Friends — 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2. No experience required. All supplies are free of charge, but only 10 spots are available. Sign up is required in person at the library’s information desk.
•Crayon Scavenger Hunt — starting Monday, Oct. 4, all week long.
•Fall Break Fun with Crayons — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 4. “Join our pea green story-time with crafts and meet-and-greet with the Pea Green Crayon - in person!” organizers said. Photo ops available. All ages with a caregiver.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
•Magician show with Ken Scott — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 6. Ages 4 and up with a caregiver. Space is limited.
•Literary Potluck Book Club — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. “Literary Potluck celebrates all types of literature,” organizers said. “We choose and read a fiction or non-fiction selection from classic to contemporary in a wide variety of genres. Join us on the front lawn. Bring a chair and a beverage.”
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
