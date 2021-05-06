Representatives for Adventure Bags vowed almost two years ago, after the local nonprofit’s founder passed away, that they would not let the organization’s operations and mission fall by the wayside. And, in fact, they’ve been able to expand the organization’s outreach, even through the coronavirus pandemic, and plan to continue doing so.
Adventure Bags recently located from a space in downtown Winder to the Wimberly Center for Community Development on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand-opening celebration were held for the new space April 30.
“(Moving to the Wimberly Center) just enables us to better network with the different facets of the nonprofit ecosystem here in Barrow County,” Adventure Bags executive director Misty Manus said. “Logistically, the new space is a better fit for us. And just the location itself, it gives us better exposure to the people in need and the people we’re trying to reach.”
Adventure Bags was founded in Auburn in 2011 by Debbie Gori and, with the help of several volunteers and through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services, the nonprofit has provided book bags and other essential school supplies to more than 40,000 displaced and foster children throughout Georgia over the last decade.
Gori, 65, died in June 2019 following a battle with lung cancer, and Manus took over as executive director. Since then, the nonprofit has added 13 Georgia counties to its outreach list and has provided book bags and school supplies in 145 of the state’s 159 counties and now has partnerships with 150 various agencies, Manus said.
“It was not Debbie’s vision at all for the work to stop after she was gone, and we’ve actually expanded on what we do,” Manus said, adding that Adventure Bags has bulked up its partnership with the Barrow County School System and also partnered with the Winder Housing Authority last year to distribute more than 200 elderly-care bags to local residents during the pandemic.
“We initially started out just serving the foster-care system, but now we’re helping people through domestic-violence shelters, drug rehabilitation programs, groups committed to fighting and helping survivors of human trafficking, and first responders,” Manus said. “It’s sad that the need is out there for these various things, but we’re blessed and grateful to be able to help meet those needs.”
Adventure Bags also recently launched a “Help Us Help Heroes” fundraiser campaign to assist first responders in northeast Georgia with helping children and families in crisis. The organization provided 478 bags to law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout Barrow County in 2020 and hopes to expand that outreach to first responders in neighboring counties like Jackson and Walton, Manus said.
The organization is targeting the campaign toward area churches but also welcomes support from companies, families and individuals, Manus said.
“I consider it to be a local mission trip because you are helping people right here in this area,” she said. “Whether it’s monetary or a donation drive or volunteers helping us, we welcome and encourage that support.”
Those interested in participating the campaign can call Adventure Bags at 678-425-0316 or email adventurebagsincdonations@gmail.com.
For more information on the organization, go to www.adventurebags.org or follow the nonprofit on Facebook at “Adventure Bags.”
