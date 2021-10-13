The following upcoming events are planned at the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries over the next week.
AUBURN
•Crafternoon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Held the third Saturday of every month. Supplies provided. Ages 3 and up with a caregiver.
•Crochet/Knit Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Held every Monday.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 18. Held every Monday. Uses stories, rhymes, and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
•Teen Monday — 5-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Held every Monday.Everything from game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia. Ages 12-19 welcome.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 20. Designed for ages birth to 2, children are introduced to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs. Held every Wednesday.
The library is located at 24 5th St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-513-2925.
STATHAM
•Tech on Thursday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Adults of all skill levels can come twice monthly and get help with any computer-related issue they need. Help topics include resumes, Word documents, email setup, Facebook, tablet or phone setup for eBook use, etc. Held the second and fourth Thursday of each month.
•Homeschool Hangout — 1-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Wi-Fi, books, board games, Legos and computers are available for use. Held the third Friday of every month.
•Lapsit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Ages birth through 2 years old with a caregiver.
•Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The library is a passport acceptance facility where people can apply for a passport.
Patrons also have the opportunity to get free tickets to the Atlanta Zoo, the Carlos Museum, Bremen Museum, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Go Fish Center.
The library is located at 1928 Railroad St. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-725-4785.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome. This week’s session will focus on crayons.
•Maker Mondays Kid’s Craft Day — Monday, Oct. 18. “Slither into the library and make a snake craft for Reptile Day,” organizers said. All ages with a caregiver. While supplies last.
•Senior Shorts — 11-11:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Barrow County Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St., Winder. Reading of short stories, anecdotes, jokes and more. Held the second Monday of every month.
•Lap Sit Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
•Adult Crafting — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. “Create a beautiful fall leaf garland to add to your fall décor,” organizers said.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call the library at 770-867-2762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.